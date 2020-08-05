Turkey repatriates COVID-19 patient from Russia

TRABZON- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Aug. 5 brought home one of its citizens from Russia after he contracted COVID-19.

Kemal Yılmaz, a 60-year old truck driver, was hospitalized after feeling sick on July 26 in Russia's southwestern city Volgograd, and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On his family's request from Turkish authorities, Yılmaz was brought back to Turkey and referred to a hospital in Turkey's Black Sea province of Trabzon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 700,600 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December.