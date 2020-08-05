Turkey repatriates COVID-19 patient from Russia

  • August 05 2020 11:29:58

Turkey repatriates COVID-19 patient from Russia

TRABZON- Anadolu Agency
Turkey repatriates COVID-19 patient from Russia

Turkey on Aug. 5 brought home one of its citizens from Russia after he contracted COVID-19.

Kemal Yılmaz, a 60-year old truck driver, was hospitalized after feeling sick on July 26 in Russia's southwestern city Volgograd, and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On his family's request from Turkish authorities, Yılmaz was brought back to Turkey and referred to a hospital in Turkey's Black Sea province of Trabzon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 700,600 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December.

patient,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Measures not taken into consideration during Eid, minister says

    Measures not taken into consideration during Eid, minister says

  2. Turkey tightens coronavirus rules, including daily quarantine inspections

    Turkey tightens coronavirus rules, including daily quarantine inspections

  3. Bahçeli calls on Akşener to return to MHP

    Bahçeli calls on Akşener to return to MHP

  4. Germany greenlights summer holidays in Turkey

    Germany greenlights summer holidays in Turkey

  5. Turkey stands by Lebanon after massive explosion, says Erdoğan

    Turkey stands by Lebanon after massive explosion, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey tightens coronavirus rules, including daily quarantine inspections

Turkey tightens coronavirus rules, including daily quarantine inspections
Turkey showing progress towards making virus vaccine

Turkey showing progress towards making virus vaccine
Germany greenlights summer holidays in Turkey

Germany greenlights summer holidays in Turkey

Twin earthquakes hit eastern Turkey

Twin earthquakes hit eastern Turkey

Turkey stands by Lebanon after massive explosion, says Erdoğan

Turkey stands by Lebanon after massive explosion, says Erdoğan

Bahçeli calls on Akşener to return to MHP

Bahçeli calls on Akşener to return to MHP
WORLD Countries tighten measures as global virus death toll nears 700,000

Countries tighten measures as global virus death toll nears 700,000

France and the Netherlands are gearing up for stricter mask-wearing rules to fight the coronavirus as the global death toll from the pandemic neared 700,000.    
ECONOMY Turk Eximbank, Denmarks Export Credit Agency ink deal

Turk Eximbank, Denmark's Export Credit Agency ink deal

Turk Eximbank and Denmark's export credit agency EKF signed a reinsurance cooperation agreement, the Turkish trade minister said on Aug. 5. 
SPORTS Başakşehir continues Europa League campaign

Başakşehir continues Europa League campaign

Istanbul club Başakşehir travels to Denmark on Aug. 5 to play Copenhagen in the second leg of a delayed Europa League round of 16 tie.