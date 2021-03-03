Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

  • March 03 2021 09:12:11

Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

With a 9.6% hike year-on-year, Turkey's exports registered the all-time high February figure at $16 billion, the country's trade minister said on March 2. 

The country also saw a 9.8% increase in imports, reaching $19.4 billion during the same period, Ruhsar Pekcan said at a meeting in the capital Ankara where she revealed preliminary foreign trade data for February.

The rise in both figures brought the trade deficit to $3.4 billion last month, she stated. 

Turkey made a flying start to 2021 thanks to its strong performance for the second month in a row, she underlined.

The export-to-import coverage ratio was 82.7% this February, Pekcan said.

"In the first two months of this year this, the ratio rose to 82.9% from 79.5 a year ago," she elaborated.

The ministry is focused on expanding Turkey's export markets while enhancing its presence in current ones, she stressed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Women revolutionizing Istanbul’s public transportation

    Women revolutionizing Istanbul’s public transportation

  2. Turkey eases lockdowns, partially reopens restaurants

    Turkey eases lockdowns, partially reopens restaurants

  3. Britons' demand for travel to Turkey on rise

    Britons' demand for travel to Turkey on rise

  4. Turkey to upgrade human rights by 2023

    Turkey to upgrade human rights by 2023

  5. Director Guy Ritchie visits historical sites in Istanbul

    Director Guy Ritchie visits historical sites in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey should follow EUs path towards green economy: Ambassador

Turkey should follow EU's path towards green economy: Ambassador
Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

Turkey registers all-time high February export figure
Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Crude steel production up 12.7% in January
Turkeys GDP growth praiseworthy: Business world

Turkey's GDP growth 'praiseworthy': Business world

Turkish Treasury conducting study on cryptocurrencies

Turkish Treasury conducting study on cryptocurrencies
Manufacturing PMI down in February

Manufacturing PMI down in February
WORLD US concludes Russia poisoned Navalny, joins EU in sanctions

US concludes Russia poisoned Navalny, joins EU in sanctions

The United States on March 2 imposed sanctions on senior Russian officials in a coordinated action with the European Union as U.S. intelligence concluded that Moscow orchestrated the near fatal poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
ECONOMY Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 15.61% in February

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 15.61% in February

Turkey posted a 15.61% annual rise in consumer prices in February, the country’s statistical authority announced on March 3. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Valencia Basket 99-83 on March 2 to claim their fifth consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. 