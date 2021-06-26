Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students

ANKARA

Claims that Qatari students were allowed to attend medical school in Turkey without taking entrance exams do not reflect the truth, sources from Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on June 25.

Sources said that a cooperation protocol on military health care and education between the two nations was the subject of the allegations amid claims circulating online that Qataris were allowed to receive training without entrance exams.

"The protocol covers guest personnel, military-civilian personnel serving in the Qatari Armed Forces and personnel who will receive training to serve in the Qatar Armed Forces, within the quota to be determined every year," sources added.





