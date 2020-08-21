Turkey receives over 86,800 trademark applications

  • August 21 2020 09:28:18

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 86,847 trademark applications – 78,038 of them domestic – from January to July, according to figures released on Aug. 20. 

The number of trademark applications increased by 20.4% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2020, the TurkPatent data showed.

The office received 9,820 patent applications during the same period, down 1.2% compared to the first seven months of 2019.

Some 2,043 utility models and 25,136 design applications were received between January and July, according to the latest data.

