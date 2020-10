Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s women's national team advanced to final in CEV U17 Volleyball European Championship on Oct. 8.

Turkey beat Serbia 3-1 in the semifinals with the sets of 18-25, 25-21, 26-24 and 25-20 in Podgorica, the capital city of Montenegro.

Turkey will face either Russia or Italy in the final to win the title on Friday.