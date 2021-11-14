Turkey ratifies agreements with 3 countries

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has ratified agreements with three countries in various fields including health, press and diplomacy, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

The agreements with Lebanon, Kuwait, and Chad are detailed in the gazette published on Nov. 13.

Ankara approved a protocol with Chad to further develop friendly relations, and improve working conditions for their diplomatic missions.

With Lebanon, Turkey gave formal consent to an agreement in health. It will donate medical equipment to the Middle Eastern country “as a gesture of friendship and goodwill.”

Meanwhile, according to a new protocol in the field of press and information, Turkey and Kuwait aim to strengthen and deepen the ties of friendship, “considering free dissemination of information as an important factor in strengthening mutual understanding,” and develop cooperation.