Turkey raises key rate by 4.75 percentage points under new central bank chief

ANKARA

Turkey’s central bank on Nov. 19 aggressively raised its main interest rate by 4.75 percentage points after a major economic team shakeup that included President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s son-in-law giving up his finance ministry brief.

The bank said the one-week repo auction rate would go from 10.25 percent to 15 percent. The Turkish lira gained nearly two percent in value against the U.S. dollar to reach 7.55 moments after the announcement.

The decision was announced in a statement following the bank's first policy meeting under its new governor, former Finance Minister Naci Ağbal, who was appointed on Nov. 7.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to provide all funding through the main policy rate, which is the one-week repo auction rate.

In a statement, the bank identified the "lagged" effects of depreciation in the Turkish lira, as well as increasing international food prices and worsening inflation expectations as factors that have adversely affected the country's inflation outlook.

"While tracked data for November point to an increase in inflation due to the recent exchange rate volatility, this is assessed to be temporary with the decisive monetary policy stance," it said.

Underlining that the recovery in economic activity continues, the bank said partial restrictions introduced against the novel coronavirus pandemic amid rising infections heightened uncertainty in the short-term outlook on economic

activity, particularly in the services sector.

"Besides, strengthening domestic demand, due to the lagged effects of strong credit impulse during the pandemic, affects the current account balance adversely through the imports channel."



The bank made it clear that it would employ transparent and strong monetary tightening in order to eliminate risks to the inflation outlook, contain inflation expectations and restore the disinflation process.

"The permanent establishment of a low inflation environment will affect macroeconomic and financial stability positively through the fall in the country risk premium, reversal in the dollarization trend, accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and the perpetual decline in financing costs."

It added that Central Bank funding will be provided through the one-week repo rate, which will be the main policy tool and "the only indicator for the monetary stance."