Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

PARIS
Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Drivers and ticket inspectors on Paris commuter trains launched a one-day strike yesterday to pressure management over bonuses for the Olympics this July and August, leading to criticism of union tactics.

Drivers walked off the job on most RER and other commuter lines, which are used daily by millions of workers living in the capital's suburbs, causing major delays and huge traffic jams.

"I left two hours earlier than normal to make sure I was on time," restaurant worker Anne-Sophie Collier told AFP and she arrived in central Paris yesterday morning after an uncomfortable journey on a packed train.

Unions representing workers across the public sector have launched strikes or are threatening to in order to demand extra pay or support for having to work over the July 26-Aug. 11 Games, which fall during the traditional summer holiday in France.

Police, air traffic controllers, Paris rubbish collectors, central government employees, metro drivers and firefighters have all made pay demands, with the government under pressure to prevent disruption spoiling the event.

Yesterday's strike came one day ahead of a roundtable between train drivers on the SNCF network and management to discuss Olympics bonuses, with the stoppages seen as a pressure tactic.

Paris Olympic Games,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low
Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition

Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition
Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region

Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region
Leading AI firms pledge responsible tech development

Leading AI firms pledge 'responsible' tech development
Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast
Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again

Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿