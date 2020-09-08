Turkey, Qatar send medical aid to Sudan amid virus

KHARTOUM-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish and Qatari branches of the Red Crescent Society have sent medical supplies to Sudan to support the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

A second cargo plane carrying medical supplies from Turkey financed by Qatar arrived early on Sept. 8 in the country's capital Khartoum.

Over 1.65 million COVID-19 test kits and protective medical equipment on the planes were delivered to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

The first aid plane landed in the capital on Sept. 5.