Turkey, Qatar send medical aid to Sudan amid virus

  • September 08 2020 10:08:00

Turkey, Qatar send medical aid to Sudan amid virus

KHARTOUM-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Qatar send medical aid to Sudan amid virus

The Turkish and Qatari branches of the Red Crescent Society have sent medical supplies to Sudan to support the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

A second cargo plane carrying medical supplies from Turkey financed by Qatar arrived early on Sept. 8 in the country's capital Khartoum.

Over 1.65 million COVID-19 test kits and protective medical equipment on the planes were delivered to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

The first aid plane landed in the capital on Sept. 5.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  2. The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

    The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

  3. Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

    Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

  4. Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

    Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

  5. Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP

    Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP
Recommended
New anti-terror operation launched in eastern Turkey

New anti-terror operation launched in eastern Turkey
Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Tunisia

Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Tunisia
Ankara calls on Riyadh to cooperate in Khashoggi case

Ankara calls on Riyadh to cooperate in Khashoggi case
Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms

Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms
Turkey, Iran to hold high-level cooperation meeting

Turkey, Iran to hold high-level cooperation meeting
Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge
WORLD China passed extraordinary virus test, says bullish Xi

China passed 'extraordinary' virus test, says bullish Xi

China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the coronavirus, President Xi Jinping said on Sept. 8 at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a surplus of 41.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $5.7 billion) in August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 7.
SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.