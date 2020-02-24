Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

  • February 24 2020 15:51:00

Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

ISTANBUL
Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

Turkey has procured its third drilling vessel form the U.K. which is set to arrive in Turkey in a few weeks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

Turkey will continue to work unabated in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, he said on Feb. 24 at an energy and natural resources summit.

“We got the third drilling vessel from the U.K. The process for the vessel’s port operations continues. It will begin sailing in a few days and I can say it will be in Turkey within a few weeks,” the minister said.

“The vessel is likely to operate in the Mediterranean, but we may send one of our vessels to the Black Sea, where we halted work for a long time. Also, friendly countries are requesting to receive technical services from us. We can evaluate these too,” he said.

Also speaking at the conference, Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that the third drilling ship will start its activities by the second half of this year.

Turkey has developed a medium-term exploration program that will last until 2023 for its oil and gas exploration, Bayraktar said.

“We especially tried to intensify our searches in the seas. In this context, we equipped our fleet with three modern vessels. We aim our third drillings vessels will arrive in Turkey next month and start drillings in the second half of this year,” he stated.

Turkey is advancing its possibilities, but also continuing partnership negotiations with foreign companies, he noted.

The Turkish government also follows the interests of foreign oil and gas companies in the regions in which Turkey conducts research.

In the new period, Turkey aims to start work in the Black Sea after the second half of the year, he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

    Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

  5. Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

    Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020
Recommended
Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss earthquake, coronavirus

Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss earthquake, coronavirus
694 buildings severely damaged in Van after earthquake: Minister

694 buildings severely damaged in Van after earthquake: Minister
Turkey training Kenya police to fight crime, terrorism

Turkey training Kenya police to fight crime, terrorism
Turkey nabs 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

Turkey nabs 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria
Judges, prosecutors to be on duty at Turkey’s airports

Judges, prosecutors to be on duty at Turkey’s airports
Main opposition leader says he doesn’t expect early elections

Main opposition leader says he doesn’t expect early elections
WORLD Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Feb. 24 after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.
ECONOMY ‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

Ugandans are showing a growing interest in trade with Turkey, with many taking the next step to travel to the country and buy merchandise or sell their products, according to the Turkish ambassador to Uganda.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.