Turkey privatizes properties worth $3.3 million

  • February 27 2020 10:51:00

ANKARA
The sale of public properties worth $3.28 million has been approved by the Directorate of Privatization Administration (ÖİB), according to a decision published in the Official Gazette on Feb. 26.

The auctioned properties were in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the Aegean province of İzmir, western province of Afyonkarahisar, eastern province of Ağrı and northern provinces of Amasya and Tokat.

A 6,200-square-meter property in İzmir’s Torbalı district was sold to Çatkaya Gayrimenkul for 4,595,000 Turkish Liras (nearly $745,929), the decision said.

A 12,304-square-meter property in the Çetinkaya neighborhood in Afyonkarahisar city was sold to the forestry company Ali İhsan Fidan Orman Ürünleri for 4,128,000 liras ($670,127).

In Istanbul, two separate properties were sold for 2,916,000 liras ($473,392) in total.

