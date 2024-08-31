Minoan bronze dagger discovered in Antalya

ANTALYA
A 3,600-year-old bronze dagger, believed to be from the Minoan civilization, has been unearthed off the coast of Kumluca in Antalya, marking a major archaeological discovery. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy emphasized the significance of the discovery, calling it one of the most important finds in the history of underwater archaeology.

Dagger was unearthed in a wreck at a depth of 50 meters within the scope of the studies that have been ongoing since 2019 with the permission of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Experts say that the fact that the dagger belongs to the Cretan-Minos Civilization indicates that the shipwreck sank while on a voyage to Crete.

The discovery offers new perspectives on the historical trade routes and cultural interactions of the Mediterranean.

