Turkey plans to reopen schools from Feb 15: Minister

  • January 18 2021 08:56:00

Turkey plans to reopen schools from Feb 15: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey plans to reopen schools from Feb 15: Minister

Turkey is planning to reopen schools from Feb. 15, said the country’s education minister on Jan. 17.

"We have made a policy decision on reopening schools as of Feb. 15,” Ziya Selçuk said in an interview with CNN Türk on Jan. 17 evening.

The decision on possible scenarios of school reopening will be decided and shared with the public 10 days before the scheduled reopening date, Selçuk added.

Pointing out that the decision will be taken in line with instructions from the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, he said it is not possible yet to reopen all classes at once not only in Turkey but also in many countries around the world due to the pandemic.

He advised children to stay away from online platforms and to focus on physical activities.

Booklets on activities that can be done during the holiday term have been prepared, he said, adding that they will be available mostly online and some in printed form towards the end of next week.

After partially reopening schools in late September, Turkey resumed its distance learning education system as of Nov. 20 until Jan. 4, 2021.

Remote learning has been continuing through national broadcaster TRT's Education Information Network (EBA) channels and live courses, while all teachers can carry out live lessons through the EBA.

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

    Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

  2. Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

    Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

  3. Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

    Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

  5. Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting

    Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting
Recommended
Fog shuts down traffic on Turkeys Bosporus Strait

Fog shuts down traffic on Turkey's Bosporus Strait

Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away: Op-ed

Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed
Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast
Suspects evaded fuel tax with fake game site

Suspects evaded fuel tax with fake game site
Turkey condemns Greek archbishops remarks

Turkey condemns Greek archbishop's remarks
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey
WORLD Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detained top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Jan. 17 when he flew back to Russia months after barely surviving a poisoning attack, prompting a new wave of Western condemnation.
ECONOMY Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkey's central government saved around 66.5 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) in 2020, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on Jan. 18, citing budget balance figures which beat the year's target.
SPORTS Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil on his way to Istanbul to complete Fenerbahçe move, the club announced on Jan. 17.