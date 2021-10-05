Turkey plans to decrease youth unemployment

Hacer Boyacıoğlu - ANKARA

Turkey aims to bring down the youth unemployment rate from 25.3 percent in 2020 to 17.8 percent by 2023, according to the National Youth Employment Strategy document.



Job centers will be established nationwide for short-term training programs, the document released by the Turkish presidency on Oct. 2 read.



The document, which covers a period until the end of 2023, was prepared with contributions from public institutions, faculties and non-governmental organizations.



In the age group of 15-24, the rate of people not in education, employment, or training (NEET) rose to 28.3 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.



The document, which includes 109 measures, has determined a NEET target of 20 percent by 2023.



The employment rate among the Turkish youth was expected to rise from 39.1 percent in 2020 to 46 percent in the same period.



In this respect, job centers will provide training and psychosocial support.



Vocational training will also be provided by the Turkish Armed Forces for conscripted men.



New programs in the fields of software development, cybersecurity and industrial digital transformation will be encouraged at public institutions.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) will prepare free-of-charge online training modules.