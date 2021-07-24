Turkey passes 65 mln-dose mark in COVID vaccinations

  • July 24 2021 09:49:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has administered more than 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on July 23.

The country is continuing its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the virus’s spread, with all people aged 18 and over currently eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 39.27 million people have received their first dose, while more than 22 million are fully vaccinated.

To date, over 63.26% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

People above the age of 50 along with health care staff across Turkey have been receiving their third COVID-19 vaccine dose since the beginning of the month.

With cases dropping and an expedited vaccination drive, on July 1 Turkey entered a normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

However, seeking to limit the spread of the Delta variant of the virus, the country has suspended flights from India - where the strain was first detected.

Meanwhile, arrivals from the U.K., Iran, Egypt, and Singapore are required to have negative COVID-19 test results taken within 72 hours before their flight.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.13 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 192.8 million cases reported, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

With the last U.S. forces on the way out of Afghanistan, U.S. President Joe Biden assured President Ashraf Ghani of U.S. diplomatic and humanitarian support on July 23 as Taliban advances piled pressure on the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

