Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations

  • July 14 2021 14:46:00

Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations

ISTANBUL
Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations

Turkey has surpassed a 60 million-dose mark in the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in its inoculation campaign that began in mid-January.

According to data from the country’s Health Ministry, well over 38 million people have been given their first doses of the injection, while more than 18 million people have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.

In a message on Twitter on July 13, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca renewed his call for the public to get their coronavirus shots.

“Vaccinations will bring the pandemic to an end. Get your vaccine for a safer tomorrow,” he said.

The minister also posted a map showing the virus cases on provincial basis for July 3 and July 9, which confirmed Koca’s earlier warnings that low-vaccinated regions were facing risks.

The provinces which had the highest number of infections per 100,000 people were the ones with low vaccination rates. For instance, in the southeastern province of Siirt the number of cases per 100,000 people was 232. Only 34 percent of the population aged 18 and above in this city have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, well below the national average of 62 percent.

In the eastern province of Ağrı, where a little more than 43 percent of the population have been given the first dose, the number of cases for 100,000 people was 194.

The pandemic outlook in Ankara, the second largest city, and İzmir, the country’s third most populous province, improved over the week. The number of cases per 100,000 people in the capital declined from 72 a week earlier to 59, whereas in İzmir the infections dropped from 23.5 to 22.1. In both cities, the vaccination rate is well above the national average.

In Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, however, the number of cases per 100,000 people inched up from 54.6 to 56.7. Some 62 percent of the city’s population aged 18 and above have been given their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

TURKEY Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations

Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations
MOST POPULAR

  1. Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

    Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

  2. Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

    Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

  3. CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

    CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

  4. Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

    Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

  5. Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties

    Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties
Recommended
Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener
Turkey vows to stay vigilant against FETÖ threat

Turkey vows to stay vigilant against FETÖ threat
Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended
Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide

Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide
Giant Genoese coat of arms adorning Istanbul’s palace stolen

Giant Genoese coat of arms adorning Istanbul’s palace stolen
Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club

Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club
WORLD Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney’s five million residents will be in virus lockdown for at least another two weeks, state premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on July 14, rejecting calls to tighten restrictions further.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Turkey's Central Bank on July 19 kept its one-week repo rate - also known as the policy rate - steady at 19 percent, in line with market expectations.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 