Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia

  • January 13 2021 15:07:00

Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD
Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Jan. 13 stressed the importance of working closely in joint efforts against Islamophobia, in the fight against hate crimes and other forms of intolerance against Islam.

Turkey has very good relations with Pakistan, Alvi said at a meeting with Çavuşoğlu and stressed that Ankara and Islamabad should boost economic and cultural relations. Turkey’s investments in Pakistan reached over $1 billion, he said. Pakistan should take advantage of investment opportunities in Turkish businesses, the Pakistani president noted.

Çavuşoğlu, for his part, expressed Turkey’s desire to improve trade relations with Pakistan and said it would continue to encourage Turkish companies to invest in this country.

Turkey’s record in the international arena will continue to support Pakistan, he stated and thanked Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Çavuşoğlu is paying a three-day visit to Pakistan where he will participate in a trilateral meeting with his Pakistani and Azerbaijani counterparts.

During his visit, Çavuşoğlu was first received by the president of the country and was conferred with Pakistan’s highest state award “Hilal-i-Pakistan” by Alvi.

Pakistan and Turkey agreed to pursue a joint strategy on matters of mutual interests at the international level, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. The agreement came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart.

The two countries’ top diplomats expressed satisfaction over the current bilateral relations between Islamabad and Ankara and stressed the need for the implementation of a Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework at the earliest, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two foreign ministers agreed to adopt a joint strategy on issues of mutual interest at the international level and to make joint efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Qureshi and Çavuşoğlu expressed deep concerns over growing international Islamophobia and vowed to adopt a joint strategy to protect Islamic values.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  2. Vaccine appointments in Turkey begin with health workers

    Vaccine appointments in Turkey begin with health workers

  3. Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

    Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

  4. Heavy downpour cripples life in Turkey’s west, snowfall expected

    Heavy downpour cripples life in Turkey’s west, snowfall expected

  5. Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

    Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations
Recommended
Turkey concerned over Israels new settlements move

Turkey concerned over Israel's new settlements move
Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations
President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda

President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda
Turkey is determined to press ahead on EU reforms: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey is determined to press ahead on EU reforms: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkish Cypriot president receives UN envoy to Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot president receives UN envoy to Cyprus

Turkey, Greece to hold exploratory talks in Istanbul

Turkey, Greece to hold exploratory talks in Istanbul

WORLD Chinese province of 37 mln declares emergency to control virus

Chinese province of 37 mln declares 'emergency' to control virus

A Chinese province of more than 37 million declared an "emergency state" on Jan. 13 to snuff out a handful of COVID-19 cases, as the country moved decisively to contain infections.
ECONOMY Households spend $500 on communication in 2020

Households spend $500 on communication in 2020

A family of four with a fixed-line broadband internet connection and each household member having a mobile phone on average spent 3,736 Turkish Liras (around $500) on communication in 2020.
SPORTS Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals late on Jan. 12, eliminating Yeni Malatyaspor 7-6 on penalties.