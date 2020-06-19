Turkey opens more libraries in 2019

  • June 19 2020 13:54:00

Turkey opens more libraries in 2019

ISTANBUL
Turkey opens more libraries in 2019

The number of libraries in Turkey reached 32,411 in 2019, a 3.05 percent rise from 31,451 the year before, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on June 19.

Turkey had one national library, 1,182 public libraries, 610 university libraries and 30,618 formal and non-formal education libraries in 2019, according to data.

The number of registered members of the national library skyrocketed to 137,014 in 2019 from 23,747 in the previous year.

The number of people who used sources from the national library increased by 12.2 percent, reaching 711,523.

Public libraries had 3.9 million registered members, a 39.3 percent rise from 2018.

In addition, the number of people using sources from public libraries was up by 11.4 percent, increasing to 31.4 million.

There was a decline in the number of registered members in university libraries. The number for 2019 was 3.5 million, whereas it had been 3.9 million in 2018.

The national library had 1.4 million books in 2019, a 1.3 percent decline from the previous year.

The number of public libraries in the country rose by 1.7 percent to 1,182, with the number of books there increasing by 3.9 to 20.7 million.

 “Turkey has libraries in 198 universities. The number of university libraries rose by 2 percent to 610 in 2019,” said TÜİK on its website, adding that the number of books saw a slight jump by 2 percent to 17.9 million.

The number of e-books at university libraries saw a 6.8 percent increase to 98.2 million.

ebook,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

    Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

  2. Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

    Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

  3. Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard

    Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard

  4. Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

    Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

  5. Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

    Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning
Recommended
Artificial reefs to be used in Istanbul to prevent troll fishing

Artificial reefs to be used in Istanbul to prevent troll fishing
US actor praises Turkey’s efforts on refugees

US actor praises Turkey’s efforts on refugees
People in Istanbul to be fined 900 Turkish Liras for not wearing mask

People in Istanbul to be fined 900 Turkish Liras for not wearing mask
Former PM Binali Yıldırım says he won’t run for parliament speaker

Former PM Binali Yıldırım says he won’t run for parliament speaker
NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya

NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya
Top court rules rights violation for jailed former HDP co-chair, ex-CHP deputy

Top court rules rights violation for jailed former HDP co-chair, ex-CHP deputy
WORLD Global virus death toll passes 450,000

Global virus death toll passes 450,000

The number of people killed by coronavirus worldwide passed 450,000 on June 18, after the toll doubled in just a month and a half, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1615 GMT.
ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets hit $225.8 billion at the end of April, down 10.9% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 19. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe's German star Max Kruse declared he is "unilaterally" quitting the team, the Turkish football club said on June 18.