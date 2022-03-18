Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

  • March 18 2022 17:16:00

Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

ÇANAKKALE
Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

The Turkish nation changed the course of history 107 years ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 18, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory and the day of the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge’s inauguration, the world’s longest suspension bridge spanning the Dardanelles Strait.

The Çanakkale Battle, also known as the Gallipoli campaign, is a great heroic epic, Erdoğan said at a ceremony where he commemorated the fallen soldiers who lost their lives during naval and ground battles in Çanakkale in the First World War.

With this victory, it had been seen that there is no force or weapon that can stand against a nation determined to protect its homeland and freedom at the cost of its life, he added.

“Even though they came with the intention of invasion, I respectfully commemorate the soldiers of other nations, whom we now regard as our guests, from the moment they fell to the ground here,” Erdoğan stated.

“The Gallipoli Wars is a great heroic epic in which the high virtues of our nation, such as patriotism, self-sacrifice and courage, are displayed,” the president said.

The Turkish nation gave hope to all the oppressed with its unique struggle in Çanakkale, Erdoğan said, adding that many colonial countries started their own struggles with the inspiration they got from the Çanakkale Battle and later from the War of Independence.

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world’s most ferocious battles 107 years ago in the Gallipoli campaign in Ottoman Turkey during the First World War.

The Allied Forces started their attack on March 18, but the waters were filled with a network of mines laid by Ottoman vessels, and some greatest battleships sank as a result.

In 1915, Britain and France decided to launch the Gallipoli campaign to knock the Ottoman Empire out of the war and aimed at capturing its capital, Istanbul.

Thousands of nationals and soldiers of the Ottoman Empire died, along with tens of thousands of Europeans, nearly 8,000 Australians and almost 3,000 New Zealanders.

After the victory against the Allied forces, the Turkish nation then waged a War of Independence between 1919 and 1922 and formed a republic in 1923 following several military successes.

Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait launched on Victory Day

The bridge connecting the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Gelibolu district on the European side and the Lapseki district on the Anatolian side was opened by Erdoğan after Daily News went press on March 18.

The Çanakkale 1915 Bridge in the Dardanelles Strait is recognized as the longest suspension bridge in the world, with its main span of 2,023 meters, surpassing the Akashi Kaikyö Bridge in Japan by 32 meters.

Also, with a total height of 318 meters, the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge has become the second tallest bridge, after Istanbul’s Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, and the third tallest structure in the country.

Erdogan,

TURKEY Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day
MOST POPULAR

  1. Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

    Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

  2. Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch

    Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch

  3. Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

    Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

  4. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  5. Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

    Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert
Recommended
Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave
Turkey marks anniversary of key victory

Turkey marks anniversary of key victory
Turkey reiterates offer to host Russian, Ukrainian leaders

Turkey reiterates offer to host Russian, Ukrainian leaders
Some 78,000 pets registered to PETVET system in 2021: Ministry

Some 78,000 pets registered to PETVET system in 2021: Ministry
Gov’t steps up measures to protect women against violence

Gov’t steps up measures to protect women against violence
Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch

Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch
WORLD NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

NASA’s massive new rocket is poised to make its first journey to a launchpad on Thursday ahead of a battery of tests that will clear it to blast off to the Moon this summer.
ECONOMY Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Turkey could grab the opportunity to attract hundreds of U.S. companies leaving the Russian market over Moscow’s military offensive against its neighbor, Ukraine, a senior U.S. business executive has said.

SPORTS Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Andriy Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner as West Ham knocked out Sevilla.