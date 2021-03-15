Turkey notifies Russia to stop shooting on civilians in northern Syria

  • March 15 2021 09:27:00

ANKARA
A missile strike targeting Turkish-controlled northern Syria wounded several civilians, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on early March 15, noting that Russia was notified to halt the firing.

Ballistic missiles fired from Syrian regime-controlled Kuweires airbase in Aleppo have targeted civilian settlements and parking lots for fuel tankers in northern Jarablus and al-Bab districts, with civilian casualties reported, the ministry said in a written statement.

“After the firing started in the [Operation] Euphrates Shield area and civilians were targeted, a notification was sent to the Russian Federation side to stop the shooting and the determined targets were put under fire,” the ministry stated.

The Turkish troops in the region “have been alerted” and the developments are being followed, said the statement.

In March, missile strikes on oil refineries in the same area left four dead and 24 wounded.

The facilities have been the subject of repeated attacks in recent months, although neither Damascus nor ally Moscow -- which has troops in Syria -- have claimed the strikes.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria on Aug. 24, 2016, to eliminate ISIL and other terrorists and help facilitate the safe and voluntary return of Syrians to their homes.

The operation lasted 216 days and ended on March 29, 2017. During the operation, more than 2,600 ISIL terrorists were killed, and 413 terrorists were neutralized. Jarablus, Al-Rai, Dabiq, Qabasin, and al-Bab were all liberated from terrorists.

The other two successful anti-terror operations that Turkey has launched since 2016 across its border in northern Syria are Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

