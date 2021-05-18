Turkey neutralizes PKK's ringleader

  • May 18 2021 09:13:18

Turkey neutralizes PKK's ringleader

ANKARA
Turkey neutralizes PKKs ringleader

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking PKK terrorist in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkey’s president said on May 17. 

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain terrorist was responsible for the Syria operations of the outlawed PKK.

He identified him by his codename, Sofi Nurettin, and said he was a Syrian national.

"PKK terror group's ringleader in Syria, codenamed Sofi Nurettin, was neutralized by Turkish forces in northern Iraq," Erdoğan said during the press conference, adding that the neutralized terrorist was guilty of many attacks against Turkish soldiers in Turkey's anti-terror operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

The case of the neutralized terrorist demonstrates that the PKK/KCK and PYD/YPG are the same organization, said Erdoğan.

The terrorist was also among the high-ranking members of the PKK terror group, which ordered the killings of 13 Turkish civilians in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

"I remind you that the same fate awaits everyone who betrays this country, fires a bullet, harms our people, threatens the integrity of our country, the unity of our nation, and the survival of our state," he said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – also listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and the U.S. – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

president erdogan,

ECONOMY Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey emerges from long lockdown

    Turkey emerges from long lockdown

  2. Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

    Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

  3. Turkey speeds up diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression

    Turkey speeds up diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression

  4. Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism

    Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism

  5. Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

    Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Recommended
Erdoğan says Biden has ’bloody hands’ for backing Israel

Erdoğan says Biden has ’bloody hands’ for backing Israel
Ex-Turkish presidential contender forms new political party

Ex-Turkish presidential contender forms new political party
Turkey blasts unfounded Austrian statement

Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement
Turkey leads Europe in youth population but aging concerns linger

Turkey leads Europe in youth population but aging concerns linger
Turkey’s only Kite Museum regales visitors

Turkey’s only Kite Museum regales visitors
Student applies to Ombudsman after not getting her awards

Student applies to Ombudsman after not getting her awards
WORLD Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by U.S. scientists.
ECONOMY Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

The window of opportunity for reaching net zero emissions by mid-century is narrowing unless the world radically changes the way energy is produced, used and transported, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on May 18.
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.