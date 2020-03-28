Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  • March 28 2020 10:44:50

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkish jets "neutralized" eight PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on March 28.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Metina region in an air strike, the ministry said on Twitter, adding that operations would continue.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorists often seek shelter in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

