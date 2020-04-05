Turkey 'neutralizes' 7 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces neutralized at least seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on April 5.

"Two YPG/PKK terrorists, who opened harassing fire in Operation Euphrates Shield area, and five YPG/PKK terrorists, who were attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, were neutralized by our heroic command," the ministry said in a tweet.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019) and Spring Shield (2020).

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

