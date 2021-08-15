Turkey neutralizes 22 terrorists in 24 hours

VAN

On the fight against terrorism, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar informed on Aug. 14 that 14 terrorists who were trying to cross into the Peace Spring Operation area in northern Syria were neutralized.

In addition, six terrorists in Gara and two in the Hakurk regions of northern Iraq were neutralized as a result of the air operations conducted by the Turkish Air Forces in the last 24 hours.

“Thus, 22 terrorists were neutralized in 24 hours. Our struggle will continue. Our only target is terrorists. The struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” he added.