Turkey neutralizes 20 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

  • April 26 2020 11:52:09

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces neutralized at least 20 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the  Defense Ministry said on April 25.

"The terror group's attempt to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone with aims to disrupt the peace and secure environment was prevented by our heroic commandos. 20 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized in a successful operation before reaching their aims," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched four successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019), and Spring Shield (2020).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

