Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish forces “neutralized” two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Nov. 13.

The terrorists were targeted by Turkish commandos when they tried to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.