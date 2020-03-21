Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

  March 21 2020

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkish commandos neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on March 21.

"Two PKK/YPG terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone were successfully neutralized by our heroic command," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

It added that all kinds of measures will be taken to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

