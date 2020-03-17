Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in N Syria

  • March 17 2020 10:38:23

ANKARA
Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in N Syria

Photo by Defense Ministry via DHA

The Turkish army "neutralized" two YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate into northern Syrian territories, the Defense Ministry said on March 17.

“Our heroic commandos neutralized two separatist YPG/PKK terrorists trying to infiltrate into the area of the Operation Euphrates Shield region,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry further affirmed its determination to "continue operations to sustain the peace and security in the region."

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

