Turkey names Stefan Kuntz as new head coach

  • September 20 2021 09:22:00

Turkey names Stefan Kuntz as new head coach

ISTANBUL
Turkey names Stefan Kuntz as new head coach

Germany's Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz is set to take over the reins of the Turkish national team, the Turkish Football Federation announced on Sept. 19.     

The 58-year-old, who played in the Germany side that won the 1996 European Championship, will sign on Sept. 20 at 1200 GMT at the Riva Hasan Doğan national team training center.     

"The board of directors of the Turkish Football Federation has reached an agreement with Mr. Stefan Kuntz as the new coach of the national team," the federation said in a statement.

The 58-year-old German is set to replace Şenol Güneş, whose stint ended with mutual consent after a string of poor results that culminated in this month’s 6-1 World Cup qualifier loss to the Netherlands.

The details of the deal with the new coach were not immediately revealed.    

Kuntz has twice coached Germany to the European title at Under-21 level, most recently in June when they beat Portugal 1-0 in the final.     

Turkey is not unknown to Kuntz, having played for Istanbul club Beşiktaş in the 1995/96 season.

ECONOMY Net intl investment position improves in July

Net int'l investment position improves in July
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

    Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

  2. Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

    Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

  3. Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

    Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

  4. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  5. Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

    Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam
Recommended
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig
Turkey wins consecutive Euro amputee football cup

Turkey wins consecutive Euro amputee football cup
Challenging marathon in Anatolia completed

Challenging marathon in Anatolia completed
Turkey, Spain move to European amputee football championship final

Turkey, Spain move to European amputee football championship final
Beşiktaş beats Antalyaspor 3-2 in Turkish Süper Lig clash

Beşiktaş beats Antalyaspor 3-2 in Turkish Süper Lig clash
Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League
WORLD Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sept. 19, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said.
ECONOMY Net intl investment position improves in July

Net int'l investment position improves in July

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) continued recovering this July, with the overall figure being 26.2 percent lower than at the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank said on Sept. 20.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.