Turkey moving to second stage in vaccination drive

ANKARA

Turkey is moving to the second stage in its massive vaccination program against COVID-19 that was rolled out on Jan. 14.

In the first stage of the inoculation drive, health care staff, people aged over 65, the disabled, adults living in crowded places, and those living at nursing homes received the Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

To date, nearly 8 million doses of the jab have been administered. Some 6.6 million people got the first dose of the vaccine, while almost 1.4 million received both doses.

According to the vaccine calendar, people aged between 50 and 64 will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the second stage of the drive.

Also, essential workers and those with at least one chronic disease will be vaccinated.

The second stage covers employees of the defense, interior, and justice ministries as well as people working in critical positions, prisons, police, private security personnel, faculty members, and individuals working in the transportation and food sectors.

Teachers already started being vaccinated this week ahead of face-to-face education slated to begin March 1.

In the third stage, people under the age of 50 with at least one chronic disease, young adults, those working in sectors and professions which are not included in the first two stages will be vaccinated.

In the fourth and last stage, all individuals other than the first three groups will receive the vaccine.