Turkey moving to second stage in vaccination drive

  • February 25 2021 14:25:49

Turkey moving to second stage in vaccination drive

ANKARA
Turkey moving to second stage in vaccination drive

Turkey is moving to the second stage in its massive vaccination program against COVID-19 that was rolled out on Jan. 14.

In the first stage of the inoculation drive, health care staff, people aged over 65, the disabled, adults living in crowded places, and those living at nursing homes received the Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

To date, nearly 8 million doses of the jab have been administered. Some 6.6 million people got the first dose of the vaccine, while almost 1.4 million received both doses.

According to the vaccine calendar, people aged between 50 and 64 will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the second stage of the drive.

Also, essential workers and those with at least one chronic disease will be vaccinated.

The second stage covers employees of the defense, interior, and justice ministries as well as people working in critical positions, prisons, police, private security personnel, faculty members, and individuals working in the transportation and food sectors.

Teachers already started being vaccinated this week ahead of face-to-face education slated to begin March 1.

In the third stage, people under the age of 50 with at least one chronic disease, young adults, those working in sectors and professions which are not included in the first two stages will be vaccinated.

In the fourth and last stage, all individuals other than the first three groups will receive the vaccine.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to unveil reform package in March: Erdoğan

    Turkey to unveil reform package in March: Erdoğan

  2. Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

    Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

  3. Turkish scientist aims to reintroduce dune crickets to world

    Turkish scientist aims to reintroduce dune crickets to world

  4. Turkish court jails 3 in ex-Nissan CEO escape case

    Turkish court jails 3 in ex-Nissan CEO escape case

  5. Overfishing leading to jellyfish invasion, threatening Dolphins in Istanbul Strait

    Overfishing leading to jellyfish invasion, threatening Dolphins in Istanbul Strait
Recommended
Main opposition CHP leader pledges to erase interest on debt of farmers

Main opposition CHP leader pledges to erase interest on debt of farmers
Turkey condemns Armenian army’s call for PM’s resignation

Turkey condemns Armenian army’s call for PM’s resignation
Black Sea provinces under spotlight amid spike in virus cases

Black Sea provinces under spotlight amid spike in virus cases
UN recognizes Turkeys success in forestation efforts

UN recognizes Turkey's success in forestation efforts
Turkey remembers victims of 1942 refugee ship disaster

Turkey remembers victims of 1942 refugee ship disaster
Turkish court jails 3 in ex-Nissan CEO escape case

Turkish court jails 3 in ex-Nissan CEO escape case

WORLD Life returns to normal in Terter after 30 years of occupation

Life returns to normal in Terter after 30 years of occupation

Traces of the bloody war are gradually being erased in Azerbaijan’s city of Terter, which was under heavy bombardment for days during the Nagorno-Karabakh war.
ECONOMY Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey will unveil details of its new reform policy in the second week of March, the treasury and finance minister said on Feb. 25. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.