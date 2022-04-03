Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

  • April 03 2022 14:32:00

Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

Turkey is taking steps to achieve its economic targets while the world is shaken by problems, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 3.

While the world is writhing with the shock of the unemployment threat that comes with the economic shocks, Turkey is taking firm steps forward with its employment, production and exports, Erdoğan said, speaking at an iftar program with the families of martyrs.

“Of course, we have questions, but the future is full of answers. Of course, we have our difficulties, but remember, our hope is greater,” he said.

While struggling with the cost of living, the government gives the main priority to each of its citizens to have a job, he noted.

Turkey will have entered a completely different era after 2023, Erdoğan stated.

“We believe that the best way to pay our debt of gratitude to our martyrs and veterans is to help our country reach its 2023 goals and to leave a legacy of 2053 vision to our youth. You, as the families and relatives of martyrs, must believe in something very much,” he stated.

Ankara wants the war between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, which Turkey also feels negative repercussions, to end as soon as possible because it upsets the balance of global trade.

“We received the Ramadan in the environment of war in the Black Sea. We are making great efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, with which we have close political, economic and historical relations,” he stated.

The war upsets the balance of global trade in many areas, from energy to food, Erdoğan noted. The humanitarian tragedies that were seen before in Syria are now happening in Ukraine, he said. “This picture once again showed us how important it is to protect our homeland, protect our freedom and preserve our dignity. It should not be forgotten that those who do not have a homeland cannot have freedom,” he added.

As a nation with the world’s “most rooted state tradition, patriotism, and the strongest national unity and solidarity,” Turkey has never and will never put itself in this situation, the president emphasized.

Erdogan, Economy,

TURKEY Ankara extends condolences over deadly blast in Azerbaijan

Ankara extends condolences over deadly blast in Azerbaijan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

    Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

  2. Some 57 pct of first marriages in Turkey ‘arranged marriages’

    Some 57 pct of first marriages in Turkey ‘arranged marriages’

  3. Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

    Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

  4. Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

    Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

  5. Young Ukrainian athletes arrive in Turkey to play

    Young Ukrainian athletes arrive in Turkey to play
Recommended
Ankara extends condolences over deadly blast in Azerbaijan

Ankara extends condolences over deadly blast in Azerbaijan
Prince Andrew named in FETÖ-linked fraud case in UK

Prince Andrew named in FETÖ-linked fraud case in UK
Turkey can conduct evacuation from Mariupol by sea: Defense Minister

Turkey can conduct evacuation from Mariupol by sea: Defense Minister
Ankara, Bogota trade doubles in 2021: FM

Ankara, Bogota trade doubles in 2021: FM
Some 502 health care workers ‘died of COVID-19’

Some 502 health care workers ‘died of COVID-19’
Turkey sent more humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Turkey sent more humanitarian aid to Lebanon
WORLD Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat

Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat

Ukraine said it had regained control of the Kiev region, with Russian troops retreating from around the capital and Chernigiv city, as evidence emerged of possible civilian killings in areas the invading forces have been occupying.

ECONOMY India, Australia ink interim trade deal

India, Australia ink interim trade deal

India and Australia have signed an interim free trade deal that cuts tariffs on billions of dollars of commerce as the two Quad partners bolster their economic ties.

SPORTS Hawks hold off Nets despite Durants 55, Warriors into playoffs

Hawks hold off Nets despite Durant's 55, Warriors into playoffs

Trae Young scored 11 of his 36 points in the final two minutes on April 2 as the Atlanta Hawks withstood a career-high 55 points from Brooklyn star Kevin Durant in a 122-115 NBA victory over the Nets.