Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

  • May 10 2021 07:00:00

Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

LONDON
Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

Delicate negotiations are going on between the British government, European soccer’s governing body UEFA and others about where the Champions League final should be played, senior British minister Michael Gove said on May 9.

The final, scheduled for May 29, will be between two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea.

It was due to be played in Istanbul, but that was thrown into doubt after the British government placed Turkey on its travel red list, making it all but impossible for British fans to attend.

“There are delicate negotiations that are going on at the moment,” Gove said on Sky News when asked about where the final should take place.

“My friend, my colleague the culture secretary Oliver Dowden [also the minister for sport] is talking to people about this at the moment, and so I don’t want to cut across that. But I’m sure that fans in the U.K. would dearly love to see the final played here in the U.K.,” he said.

Britain announced on May 7 that Turkey will be added to England’s red list of countries from May 12, meaning travelers from Turkey will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.

“If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days you will only be allowed to enter the U.K. if you are a British or Irish national, or you have residence rights in the U.K,” the government said.

Meanwhile, France also required a mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals from Turkey.

According to the French government’s decision, which has already come into effect, travelers from Turkey have to provide a PCR test less than 36 hours old and they will have to notify the airline companies of the address where they will spend their quarantine period.

champions leauge,

WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

    Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

  2. Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

    Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

  3. Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

    Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

  4. 150,000 Syrians granted Turkish citizenship: CHP

    150,000 Syrians granted Turkish citizenship: CHP

  5. Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

    Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown
Recommended
Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final
Pınar Karşıyaka finish as runners-up at Basketball Champions League

Pınar Karşıyaka finish as runners-up at Basketball Champions League
Galatasaray remains in Süper Lig title race with derby win

Galatasaray remains in Süper Lig title race with derby win
Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election
Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal
Turkey bags first silver medal in European gymnastics championship

Turkey bags first silver medal in European gymnastics championship
WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban on May 10 announced a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ECONOMY Automotive output, exports rose in four months of 2021

Automotive output, exports rose in four months of 2021

The Turkish automotive sector’s total production has reached 415,187 vehicles in the first four months of this year, an industrial group said on May 9.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.