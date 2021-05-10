Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

LONDON

Delicate negotiations are going on between the British government, European soccer’s governing body UEFA and others about where the Champions League final should be played, senior British minister Michael Gove said on May 9.



The final, scheduled for May 29, will be between two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea.

It was due to be played in Istanbul, but that was thrown into doubt after the British government placed Turkey on its travel red list, making it all but impossible for British fans to attend.

“There are delicate negotiations that are going on at the moment,” Gove said on Sky News when asked about where the final should take place.

“My friend, my colleague the culture secretary Oliver Dowden [also the minister for sport] is talking to people about this at the moment, and so I don’t want to cut across that. But I’m sure that fans in the U.K. would dearly love to see the final played here in the U.K.,” he said.

Britain announced on May 7 that Turkey will be added to England’s red list of countries from May 12, meaning travelers from Turkey will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.

“If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days you will only be allowed to enter the U.K. if you are a British or Irish national, or you have residence rights in the U.K,” the government said.

Meanwhile, France also required a mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals from Turkey.

According to the French government’s decision, which has already come into effect, travelers from Turkey have to provide a PCR test less than 36 hours old and they will have to notify the airline companies of the address where they will spend their quarantine period.