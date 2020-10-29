Turkey marks Republic Day amid COVID-19 measures

ANKARA

Turkey marked the 97th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey across the country on Oct. 29, a day that was left behind by the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Atatürk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country’s status as a republic on this day in the year 1923 and became its first president after a vote that took place in the Grand National Assembly at the time.

The Republic day is celebrated in all provinces of Turkey and the country’s representations abroad. Marking the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and leaders of the political parties of the parliament, senior government and high-ranking military officials, visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of a revolutionary statesman, Atatürk, in the capital Ankara.

“With the courage from our glorious past full of victories, we will continue to walk towards our common future in unity, solidarity and brotherhood,” Erdoğan wrote in the Anitkabir memorial book. “The attempts confronting our country from within and abroad strengthens our tenacity to struggle and further increases our determination,” he added.



The first ceremony for the Republic Day was held in Anıtkabir following social distancing rules, wearing of masks and checking temperatures of all soldiers and citizens who gathered to be a part of the celebrations.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited the first parliament of Turkey and said, “We have to crown our Republic with democracy in [its] second century.”

If the sovereignty is of the nation, as it is written in the 1921 Constitution in this country, then one should not be afraid of the nation, he said.

“One should not be afraid of the vote of the nation. The political institution should listen to and know the demands and expectations of the nation. We are going through difficult times, but my nation should be sure of this. This country has come together and has overcome all difficulties in peace, even in its most difficult days. We will cross the ice and crown our beautiful republic with democracy in the second century of the republic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Turkish Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın on Twitter commemorated the 97th anniversary of Republic Day. Oktay, in his message, has vowed to protect and remain devoted to the Republic till the end.

“Republic is the resurrection story of this nation. It is the rising of this nation on its feet once again. It is our declaration of independence,” Kalın tweeted.



Also commemorating the founding of the Republic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu released a video message, saying, “With its strong stance, Turkey is a global actor both at the table and on the field.”

“We will resolutely continue to protect the gains of our Republic, without compromising our 2023 goals,” Çavuşoğlu added.