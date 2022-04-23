Turkey marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

ANKARA

Turkey is marking National Sovereignty and Children’s Day together with the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Parliament on April 23, with official ceremonies held.

Every year, the country celebrates the establishment of the parliament bestowed by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, with National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23.

In the morning, ahead of the special session of parliament, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, top government officials, and politicians attended a ceremony held at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk.

After Şentop left a wreath made of red and white carnations at the mausoleum, participants observed a moment of silence and sang the national anthem.

To mark the day, most of the citizens hung Turkish flags from their houses’ balconies and many skyscrapers across Istanbul were decorated with giant Turkish flags, drawing the attention of many Istanbul residents.