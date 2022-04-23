Turkey marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

  • April 23 2022 07:00:00

Turkey marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

ANKARA
Turkey marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

Turkey is marking National Sovereignty and Children’s Day together with the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Parliament on April 23, with official ceremonies held.

Every year, the country celebrates the establishment of the parliament bestowed by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, with National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23.

Turkey marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

In the morning, ahead of the special session of parliament, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, top government officials, and politicians attended a ceremony held at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk.

After Şentop left a wreath made of red and white carnations at the mausoleum, participants observed a moment of silence and sang the national anthem.

To mark the day, most of the citizens hung Turkish flags from their houses’ balconies and many skyscrapers across Istanbul were decorated with giant Turkish flags, drawing the attention of many Istanbul residents.

 

 

 

childrens day,

WORLD One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia

One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

    Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

  2. Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

    Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

  3. Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

    Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

  4. Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

    Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

  5. Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’

    Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’
Recommended
President Erdoğan, Dutch PM Rutte discuss Ukraine war over phone

President Erdoğan, Dutch PM Rutte discuss Ukraine war over phone
Property sales abroad deemed service exports: Official Gazette

Property sales abroad deemed service exports: Official Gazette
Refugee children in Turkey celebrate Children’s Day

Refugee children in Turkey celebrate Children’s Day
Michelin Guide to unveil Istanbul restaurant selection in fall

Michelin Guide to unveil Istanbul restaurant selection in fall
Turkey’s top diplomat to embark on 7-day South America tour

Turkey’s top diplomat to embark on 7-day South America tour
Church in Samsun hosts iftar dinner

Church in Samsun hosts iftar dinner
WORLD One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia

One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Bosnia late on April 22, killing one person and injuring several others, local media reports said.
ECONOMY Finance minister meets int’l investors

Finance minister meets int’l investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has underlined that the Turkish economy continues to draw interest from international investors during his visit to the U.S. capital.
SPORTS Ukrainian paralympians stranded in Turkey

Ukrainian paralympians stranded in Turkey

Athletes from the Ukrainian Paralympic team have been stranded in Istanbul for weeks as they failed to return to their countries after the Russian invasion started.