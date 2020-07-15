Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

ANKARA

Turkey will mark the fourth anniversary of the deadly coup attempt of July 15, 2016, with a series of commemoration events honoring those who lost their lives fighting putschists.



The nation will hold a series of events slated to take place all across Turkey on “July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day” with the participation of citizens and top officials.



As part of the ceremonies, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will lay flowers at the Martyrs’ Monument and then attend at a program at the Turkish Parliament to commemorate the martyrs. He will meet with victims and survivors of the failed coup attempt and will address the nation at night.



On the night of July 15, a small military junta, accused of being members of the FETÖ, attempted to overthrow the elected government using heavy weaponry, including fighter jets, helicopters and tanks.



Thousands of citizens across the country went out on the streets in a bid to stop the coup plotters through the night when more than 250 people were killed and more than 2,000 others were injured while resisting coup soldiers.



Istanbul’s Bosphorus Bridge was shut down by soldiers at around 10 p.m., parliament was under rocket attack, and the putschists had planned an assassination against Erdoğan, who at the time was in the Aegean province of Marmaris.



Jets flew by buildings in Istanbul and Ankara, and the state broadcaster TRT was taken hostage.



Government officials took turns on various television broadcasters until early in the morning on July 16, reassuring the population that they remained on duty.



No place in judiciary for FETÖ members



Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül and Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) deputy chair Mehmet Yılmaz on July 14 said the members of FETÖ “have no place in the judiciary.”



Turkish courts have held the putschists to account, Gül said in a written statement, adding, “Another meaning of this process for the Turkish judiciary is to get rid of the FETÖ traitors within itself and regain its dignity and the trust of the nation.”



“The Turkish judiciary will support the great Turkish nation and its state with its legal commitment, peculiar weight and absolute neutrality, as it has been with that day,” Yılmaz said in a statement.