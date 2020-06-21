Turkey marks Father’s Day

  • June 21 2020 13:23:00

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Alamy Photo

Turkey on June 21 marked Father’s Day, an annual day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds.

“I congratulate Father’s Day to my esteemed husband and all the fathers, and commemorate my own father with prayer and mercy,” First Lady Emine Erdoğan said on Twitter.

She expressed her gratitude to all men who even look after the children separated from their parents, and invited all families to become “foster families” of innocent children.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu along with his daughter İrem Çavuşoğlu, meanwhile, visited his father in Alanya district of the Mediterranean Antalya province.

He shared a video of his visit on Twitter, with the message: "Dad, son and grandchild. Happy Father's Day."

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), also shared a video on Twitter with the message: "Happy Father's Day, the hero of their children."

Father's Day complements similar celebrations honoring family members such as Mother's Day, Siblings Day and Grandparents' Day.

