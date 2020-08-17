Turkey marks 21st anniversary of Marmara earthquake

ISTANBUL

Turkey on Aug. 17 marked the 21st anniversary of the 1999 Marmara earthquake, the worst seismic disaster in the country’s recent history.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remembered the victims of the deadly earthquake in a Twitter message.

“We will continue to take all necessary precautions with the understanding that not [an] earthquake but imprudence kills,” he said.

The 1999 quake of magnitude 7.5 in Turkey’s most industrial and densely populated region killed 17,480 people.

Over 285,000 buildings were damaged and 600,000 were left homeless by the 45-second quake, which left social and economic wounds that took years to heal.

The Marmara earthquake caused a great economic loss, damaging 30,000 businesses and 200 billion Turkish liras (around $36 billion), according to the Connected Business initiative (CBi) Turkey platform, established by the U.N. Development Programme and Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation (TURKONFED).