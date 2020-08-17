Turkey marks 21st anniversary of Marmara earthquake

  • August 17 2020 10:07:00

Turkey marks 21st anniversary of Marmara earthquake

ISTANBUL
Turkey marks 21st anniversary of Marmara earthquake

Turkey on Aug. 17 marked the 21st anniversary of the 1999 Marmara earthquake, the worst seismic disaster in the country’s recent history.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remembered the victims of the deadly earthquake in a Twitter message.

“We will continue to take all necessary precautions with the understanding that not [an] earthquake but imprudence kills,” he said.

The 1999 quake of magnitude 7.5 in Turkey’s most industrial and densely populated region killed 17,480 people.

Over 285,000 buildings were damaged and 600,000 were left homeless by the 45-second quake, which left social and economic wounds that took years to heal.

The Marmara earthquake caused a great economic loss, damaging 30,000 businesses and 200 billion Turkish liras (around $36 billion), according to the Connected Business initiative (CBi) Turkey platform, established by the U.N. Development Programme and Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation (TURKONFED).

1999 earthquake,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US hails Turkish presence, role in Libya

    US hails Turkish presence, role in Libya

  2. Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

    Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

  3. Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion

    Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion

  4. Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures

    Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures

  5. Turkey lashes out at French-Greek Cypriot defense deal

    Turkey lashes out at French-Greek Cypriot defense deal
Recommended
Minister urges public responsibility over reopening of schools

Minister urges public responsibility over reopening of schools
Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion

Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion
Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research
Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures

Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures
Nearly 70,000 historical artifacts seized in İzmir, Manisa

Nearly 70,000 historical artifacts seized in İzmir, Manisa
Mass bird deaths in Lake Van raises concerns

Mass bird deaths in Lake Van raises concerns
WORLD Virus forces New Zealand election delay as Japan economy sinks

Virus forces New Zealand election delay as Japan economy sinks

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Aug. 17 postponed the nation's election to focus on fighting a coronavirus second wave, as data showed Japan's economy had endured a historic contraction.

ECONOMY Residential property sales record high in July

Residential property sales record high in July

Praising the performance of Turkey's construction sector, the treasury and finance minister said on Aug. 17 the country saw the highest housing sales figure in July with 229,357 units.

SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).