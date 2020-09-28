Turkey lowers asset ratio as part of normalization

  • September 28 2020 11:14:00

Turkey lowers asset ratio as part of normalization

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey lowers asset ratio as part of normalization

Turkey's banking regulator on Sept. 28 lowered the asset ratio calculation for deposit banks to 90 percent from 95 percent and for participation banks to 70 percent from 75 percent, in a bid to boost the lira.

The decision will be effective from Oct. 1, according to a statement by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency.

As a continuation of the normalization, the regulator noted, steps will be taken for the aforementioned board decisions promulgated during the pandemic period where uncertainties and risks in global markets increased.

This came at a time when the country is making efforts to lasso inflation and support price stability, trying to calm down the markets.

Last week, the Turkish Central Bank raised its benchmark rate.

For the first time since a currency crisis in late 2018, the bank raised its one-week repo rate - also known as the bank's policy rate - by 200 basis points, from 8.25 percent to 10.25 percent.

The asset ratio was introduced earlier this year to push financial institutions to step up lending, buy government bonds and engage in swap transactions with the central bank.

Central Bank reserves reach $83.8 bln in August  

Meanwhile, the Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 28 announced that its official reserves amounted to $83.8 billion as of the end of August.

Total reserve assets posted a fall of 7.2 percent in August versus the end of July, the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed.

Foreign currency reserves - in convertible foreign currencies - totaled some $38.8 billion, down 14.1 percent compared to the previous month.

In August, the bank's gold reserves - including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped - also down by 0.3 percent monthly to $43.4 billion.

Short term predetermined net drains of the government and central bank, including foreign currency loans, securities, foreign exchange deposit liabilities, increased by 2.8 percent to $25.6 billion, of which $20.3 billion were in principal repayments and $5.3 billion in interest payments, according to the report.

Additionally, outstanding foreign exchange and gold liabilities arising from the bank's financial derivative activities with resident and non-resident banks recorded $64 billion, of which $26.3 billion is due in one month.

 

BDDK, Turkish Lira,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

  2. Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

    Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

  3. Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

    Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

  4. Predictions on course of Ankara politics in coming period

    Predictions on course of Ankara politics in coming period

  5. Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister

    Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister
Recommended
Turkeys largest technology event Teknofest ends

Turkey's largest technology event Teknofest ends
Carmakers dominate Turkey’s top exporters list

Carmakers dominate Turkey’s top exporters list
Some 2,500 facilities get safe tourism certificate

Some 2,500 facilities get safe tourism certificate
Turkey’s licensed power generation down 0.4 pct in July

Turkey’s licensed power generation down 0.4 pct in July
OPEC turns 60 at critical moment for virus-hit oil

OPEC turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending
WORLD Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

At least 24 people have died after deadly clashes between arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan, as the latest violence in the decades-long territorial dispute sparked international calls on Sept. 27 to halt the fighting.  

ECONOMY Turkey lowers asset ratio as part of normalization

Turkey lowers asset ratio as part of normalization

Turkey's banking regulator on Sept. 28 lowered the asset ratio calculation for deposit banks to 90 percent from 95 percent and for participation banks to 70 percent from 75 percent, in a bid to boost the lira.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.