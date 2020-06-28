Turkey lifts partial curfew imposed for university entrance exams

  • June 28 2020 10:27:00

Turkey lifts partial curfew imposed for university entrance exams

ANKARA
Turkey lifts partial curfew imposed for university entrance exams

Turkey on June 28 lifted a partial curfew that was imposed as nationwide university entrance exams were held.

The curfew started at 9.30 a.m. (0630GMT) and ended at 6.30 p.m. (1530GMT).

Public transport services continued to help reach the exam venue. Also, relatives of the students, who took the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) for the university entrance, were allowed to drop off students.

During the lockdown, bakeries, markets, grocery stores, and butchers remained open.

Limited curfew across the country was also imposed on June 27 when university admission exams were held. Another limited curfew was imposed in all provinces as eighth-graders took the High School Transition System (LGS) exam on June 20.

The first curfew in Turkey was declared April 11 and April 12 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and was followed by subsequent ones in recent weeks.

However, the government recently ended the lockdown and began relaxing coronavirus restrictions as part of its normalization program.

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

    Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

    Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

  3. Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

    Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

  4. Turkey lifts partial curfew imposed for university entrance exams

    Turkey lifts partial curfew imposed for university entrance exams

  5. WHO to open office in Istanbul

    WHO to open office in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey key player in humanitarian aid to Syria: UN

Turkey key player in humanitarian aid to Syria: UN

Congregation performs prayers in front of coffeehouse to protest imam

Congregation performs prayers in front of coffeehouse to protest imam
WHO to open office in Istanbul

WHO to open office in Istanbul
Cittaslow Perşembe district aims to be tourism hotspot

Cittaslow Perşembe district aims to be tourism hotspot
Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report
Turkey to send medical aid to Iraq amid pandemic

Turkey to send medical aid to Iraq amid pandemic

Turkish soldier killed by terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish soldier killed by terrorists in N Iraq

WORLD Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on June 28 took his oath of office as the country’s new president after winning a re-run of general elections with 58.57 percent of the vote.
ECONOMY Wind power capacity increasing fast: Association

Wind power capacity increasing fast: Association

Some 15,000 workers are employed in the Turkish wind power ecosystem, and Turkey is using only 10 percent of its wind energy potential, according to the head of a business association.
SPORTS Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.