Turkey lifts partial curfew imposed for university entrance exams

ANKARA

Turkey on June 28 lifted a partial curfew that was imposed as nationwide university entrance exams were held.

The curfew started at 9.30 a.m. (0630GMT) and ended at 6.30 p.m. (1530GMT).

Public transport services continued to help reach the exam venue. Also, relatives of the students, who took the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) for the university entrance, were allowed to drop off students.

During the lockdown, bakeries, markets, grocery stores, and butchers remained open.

Limited curfew across the country was also imposed on June 27 when university admission exams were held. Another limited curfew was imposed in all provinces as eighth-graders took the High School Transition System (LGS) exam on June 20.

The first curfew in Turkey was declared April 11 and April 12 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and was followed by subsequent ones in recent weeks.

However, the government recently ended the lockdown and began relaxing coronavirus restrictions as part of its normalization program.