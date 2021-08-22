Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van

  August 22 2021

VAN
The Turkish Coast Guard Boat Command, which was launched to prevent smuggling activities over Lake Van and to ensure security on the lake, will play an active role in preventing irregular migrants from being taken to other provinces by boat, according to officials on Aug. 21. 

Due to the recent developments in Afghanistan, measures have been taken to prevent irregular migrants from trying to enter Turkey illegally through Iran.

To prevent irregular migrants crossing the border illegally from being taken to other provinces through Lake Van, the Coast Guard Boat Command was established by the Interior Ministry.

The Command, which started its operations in a landlocked region for the first time, will both ensure security on the lake and play an active role in preventing irregular migrant smuggling.

The Boat Command elements currently deployed in the eastern Van province's Edremit district will keep Lake Van - which has an area of ??3,713 square kilometers (1,433 square miles) - under surveillance 24/7.

Having all technological facilities such as thermal and night vision cameras, radar, and sonar devices, the Command will ensure security throughout the lake.

The teams, which continue their patrol activities with two control boats and a team of 15 people, will officially start their duties as of Sept. 1.

Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez told Anadolu Agency that they have increased security measures against smuggling and irregular migration across the province.

Stating that they have taken high-level measures in the city center and its surroundings, he said that some measures have also been taken on Lake Van.

Emphasizing that the Coast Guard Boat Command will now carry out the security on Lake Van, Bilmez said the newly established unit will be responsible for the entire lake.

"The sole reason for the establishment of the new unit is to completely prevent migrant smuggling on the lake," he added.


