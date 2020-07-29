Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

  July 29 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
With 1,006 personnel, Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in its eastern Tunceli province, the country's Interior Ministry announced on July 29. 

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Yıldırım-4 was launched on July 28  to "completely eliminate the separatist terror group from the country's agenda and to neutralize terrorists taking shelter in the region."

A total of 1,006 security personnel, including gendarmerie commandos, gendarmerie special operations and police special forces as well as security guards, are taking part in the operation, added the statement.

Also, operations Yıldırım, Yıldırım-2 Cilo, and Yıldırım-3 Mt. Ağrı  continue, it noted.

As part of these operations launched in July under the coordination of the Interior Ministry, eight terrorists have been neutralized, and 24 caves, shelters, and storages were destroyed, as well as many weapons, ammunition, and food were seized, the statement said.

Turkey’s operations against terrorists within the country continue determinedly and successfully with the support of the public, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

