Turkey lashes out at US over Osman Kavala case remarks

  • July 28 2020 14:26:00

Turkey lashes out at US over Osman Kavala case remarks

ANKARA
Turkey lashes out at US over Osman Kavala case remarks

Turkey has criticized the United States for issuing calls to end the imprisonment of businessmen Osman Kavala who has been behind bars since 2017, describing Washington’s move as a violation of the principle of rule of law.

“The U.S. State Department’s call for giving an end to Osman Kavala’s imprisonment is in discordance with the principle of rule of law. There is an ongoing law case about Osman Kavala. Everybody has to respect the ongoing court case,” Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, said in a written statement on July 27.

Aksoy’s statement came as a reaction to a written statement by the U.S. State Department which called upon “Turkey to comply with its own commitment to justice and rule of law and to release Osman Kavala from detention, while pursuing a just, transparent, and speedy resolution to his case.” It also recalled Kavala has spent 1,000 days in detention without being convicted of any crime.

It’s inconsistent for a country like the U.S. to interfere in a judicial process in Turkey although it has long been dragging its feet when it comes to meeting Turkey’s request of extradition of Fethullah Gülen, the leader of FETÖ, and keeping former manager of Halkbank, Hakan Atilla, behind bars for months on a groundless case, Aksoy stated.

“Turkey is a state of rule of law. Nobody and no country can give orders to the Turkish courts over legal processes,” he said.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Dispute on Hagia Sophia’s former conversion to museum ‘not meaningful’: Erdoğan

    Dispute on Hagia Sophia’s former conversion to museum ‘not meaningful’: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

    Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

  3. Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

    Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

  4. Work should continue in Hagia Sophia: Op-ed

    Work should continue in Hagia Sophia: Op-ed

  5. Greek protest means nothing to us: MHP leader

    Greek protest means nothing to us: MHP leader
Recommended
CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks
İYİ Party leader calls on Erdoğan to support Istanbul Convention

İYİ Party leader calls on Erdoğan to support Istanbul Convention
Water flow at Meriç River runs low, wells dry up in northwestern province of Edirne

Water flow at Meriç River runs low, wells dry up in northwestern province of Edirne
Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’
Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha

Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 
Hagia Sophia artifacts to be displayed in separate museum

Hagia Sophia artifacts to be displayed in separate museum
WORLD Malaysias ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted on July 28 of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund that brought down his government in a shocking election ouster two years ago.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

After resuming flights to more than 50 countries since June, Turkey’s flag carrier is planning to increase the number of destinations in August, the transportation minister says
SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.