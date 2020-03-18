Turkey, Italy discuss possible joint measures against COVID-19

ANKARA

Turkish president and Italian prime minister discussed over the phone possible joint measures and cooperation against the coronavirus outbreak on March 17.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered condolences to Italy's Giuseppe Conte over the loss of lives due to the COVID-19, the communications directorate said in a statement.

On March 17, Italy reported 345 more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of victims in the country to 2,503, the highest death toll in Europe.