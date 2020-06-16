Turkey, Italy conduct joint drill in Mediterranean

  • June 16 2020 09:11:21

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Italian and Turkish submarines conducted a joint maritime drill in the Mediterranean, said Turkey's Defense Ministry on June 15. 

In a tweet, the ministry said the two navies have the most effective submarine force in the Mediterranean Sea and will continue to improve the interoperability with maritime training.

Turkey and Italy are two regional powers that share common interests, common history, and common values in the Mediterranean basin. Their relations date back to the Ottoman Empire.

