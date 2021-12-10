Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021

  • December 10 2021 20:44:00

Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021

ISTANBUL
Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021

The bilateral trade between Turkey and Italy will record an all-time high in 2021, exceeding $20 billion, a prominent Italian businessman has said.

“We would like to thank some of the people who have come to the fore this year in Turkey-Italy relations, and by showing them as examples, we would like to increase the interest in Turkey from Italy and appeal to more investors,” Livio Manzini, President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said during his speech at the Investor Award Ceremony in Bilateral Commercial Relations on Dec. 9.

“At the same time, we aim to increase the interest of Turkish companies in Italy,” he added.

“By the end of the year, we will exceed $20 billion in total trade between Italy and Turkey and the data we have show that we will have had the year with the highest trade. This shows a very balanced trade, it also shows how intertwined and how deep the relations between Italian-Turkish companies are.”

Massimo Gaiani, the Italian ambassador to Ankara, thanked the members of the business chamber for their efforts to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Our relations are strong thanks to the efforts of the businesspeople in the city and the country. You are the actors. We can only guide you for your success,” he said.

Turkey’s Naturel Enerji and decorative surfaces company Gentaş were awarded for their contributions to Turkey-Italy ties.
Italian designer Pininfarina, which designed Turkish electric car manufacturer TOGG’s SUV prototypes and the control tower of Istanbul Airport, was also honored.

Turkey’s exports to Italy soared 40.6 percent in November to reach an all-time high of $1.04 billion, according to data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

With this figure, Italy was Turkey’s fourth largest export market after Germany ($1.62 billion), the United Kingdom ($1.43 billion) and the United States ($1.19 billion).

The automotive sector took the lion’s share in Turkish exports to Italy. Auto exports from Turkey to Italy hit $181.4 million in November.

The steel industry ($161.3 million), textile and raw materials ($98.5 million), ferrous and non-ferrous metals ($90 million) and hazelnut products ($85.8) followed the automotive sector in terms of Turkish exports to Italy.

Goods were shipped to Italy from 62 of the 81 provinces of Turkey last month as Istanbul led others with $380.3 million.
Istanbul was followed by the northwestern industrial provinces of Bursa ($78.8 million) and Kocaeli ($66.8 million), the Aegean province of İzmir ($65.7 million) and the Black Sea province of Trabzon ($56.8 million). Overall, Turkish exports reached an all-time high with $21.5 billion in November.

Turkey’s exports hit $221 billion in the last 12 months, while the figure reached $203.1 billion in the first 11 months of this year. The figures show that exports revenue overpassed the pre-pandemic level.

TIM,

ECONOMY Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021

Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Zarrab lives lavish life in US

    Zarrab lives lavish life in US

  2. Punishment for violence against women to be increased: Erdoğan

    Punishment for violence against women to be increased: Erdoğan

  3. Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

    Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

  4. Bodies of Ottoman Turks reburied with rites, prays

    Bodies of Ottoman Turks reburied with rites, prays

  5. Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

    Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey
Recommended
Central Bank intervenes in ‘unhealthy’ FX pricing

Central Bank intervenes in ‘unhealthy’ FX pricing
Unemployment rate slides to 11.2 percent in October

Unemployment rate slides to 11.2 percent in October
Zarrab lives lavish life in US

Zarrab lives lavish life in US
Turkey-US bilateral trade set to break new record: TAİK chair

Turkey-US bilateral trade set to break new record: TAİK chair
EBRD extends $25 mln for green buses in Mersin

EBRD extends $25 mln for green buses in Mersin
Istanbul has 30 pct of national GDP

Istanbul has 30 pct of national GDP
WORLD New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Dec. 10 headed to Paris and EU and NATO headquarters, with Russia tensions and climate in the spotlight for his first foreign trip since he took office this week.
ECONOMY Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021

Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021

The bilateral trade between Turkey and Italy will record an all-time high in 2021, exceeding $20 billion, a prominent Italian businessman has said.
SPORTS Beşiktaş parts way with coach Sergen Yalçın

Beşiktaş parts way with coach Sergen Yalçın

Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın has left his post following a string of poor results, according to a statement by the Turkish Süper Lig champion.