Turkey issues red notice for ex-opposition lawmaker

  • September 17 2020 16:47:00

Turkey issues red notice for ex-opposition lawmaker

ISTANBUL
Turkey issues red notice for ex-opposition lawmaker

Turkish prosecutors requested a red notice for a former member of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), according to a judicial source.

Prosecutors in the southeastern Diyarbakır province issued the request for Osman Baydemir, sought for being a member of an armed terrorist group, said the source on the condition of anonymity.

Baydemir, who was the mayor of Diyarbakır between 2004 and 2014, is currently living abroad, according to the source.

Meanwhile, Sırrı Sakık, the former mayor for the eastern province of Ağrı, has received five years and 10 months in prison on Sept. 15 for ‘aiding a terrorist organization’ and ‘propaganda’ crimes.

Both the Ağrı Public Prosecutor’s Office and the attorney of Sakık have appealed against the prison sentence given to the politician.

The prosecutor’s office has applied to the Court of Appeals on the ground that the ruling is against the opinion as to the accusations presented by the office, while the attorney of Sakık has claimed that the ruling is contrary to law.

Turkey’s government accuses the HDP of being linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

lawmaker,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'

    Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'

  2. Public outrage over Turkish singer beating up 67-year-old man

    Public outrage over Turkish singer beating up 67-year-old man

  3. Greece has had more moderate rhetoric on east Med in past few days: Turkish FM

    Greece has had more moderate rhetoric on east Med in past few days: Turkish FM

  4. ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

    ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

  5. Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

    Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists
Recommended
President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy
Life expectancy for Turkish citizens rises to 78.6 years

Life expectancy for Turkish citizens rises to 78.6 years
Public outrage over Turkish singer beating up 67-year-old man

Public outrage over Turkish singer beating up 67-year-old man
First public toilet in Anatolia to become ‘Cleanliness Museum’

First public toilet in Anatolia to become ‘Cleanliness Museum’
4th round of Turkish, Greek technical meeting held at NATO

4th round of Turkish, Greek technical meeting held at NATO

Turkey repairs Bangladeshi naval ship damaged in Beirut

Turkey repairs Bangladeshi naval ship damaged in Beirut
WORLD ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

The International Criminal Court on Sept. 16 dismissed an appeal against a decision not to probe Israel over a deadly raid on an aid flotilla to Gaza in 2010.
ECONOMY End of Turkey’s long-term gas deals offer change: Expert

End of Turkey’s long-term gas deals offer change: Expert

Next year will be a crucial turning point for the Turkish natural gas market, as in 2021 alone, 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year of long-term contracts with Turkey’s existing suppliers will expire, a study by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) has disclosed.
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.