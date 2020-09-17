Turkey issues red notice for ex-opposition lawmaker

ISTANBUL

Turkish prosecutors requested a red notice for a former member of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), according to a judicial source.



Prosecutors in the southeastern Diyarbakır province issued the request for Osman Baydemir, sought for being a member of an armed terrorist group, said the source on the condition of anonymity.



Baydemir, who was the mayor of Diyarbakır between 2004 and 2014, is currently living abroad, according to the source.



Meanwhile, Sırrı Sakık, the former mayor for the eastern province of Ağrı, has received five years and 10 months in prison on Sept. 15 for ‘aiding a terrorist organization’ and ‘propaganda’ crimes.



Both the Ağrı Public Prosecutor’s Office and the attorney of Sakık have appealed against the prison sentence given to the politician.



The prosecutor’s office has applied to the Court of Appeals on the ground that the ruling is against the opinion as to the accusations presented by the office, while the attorney of Sakık has claimed that the ruling is contrary to law.



Turkey’s government accuses the HDP of being linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.