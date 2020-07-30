Turkey issues new Navtex for off Turkish Cyprus’ shores

  • July 30 2020 14:15:00

Turkey issues new Navtex for off Turkish Cyprus’ shores

ANKARA
Turkey issues new Navtex for off Turkish Cyprus’ shores

Turkey issued a new advisory known as a Navtex for research by seismic vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa between July 28 and Aug. 18 in the waters off the coast of Cyprus, which Turkish Cyprus has licensed to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPOA).

“Turkish flagged Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa and support ships Tanux-1 and Apollo Moon conduct seismic research activity in accordance with international law,” said the advisory.

The advisory blocks off parts of the eastern Mediterranean, between the city of Famagusta and Lebanon, some of which overlaps with Greek Cyprus’ claimed exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The new Navtex issued on July 28 hours after Ankara said it would suspend its oil and gas exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean that could cause a dispute with Greece.

Turkey suspended planned research in the eastern Mediterranean by its seismic vessel Oruç Reis as a goodwill gesture for ongoing negotiations with Greece, Ankara announced on July 28. Germany mediates the talks between Ankara and Athens as tensions rose in the Mediterranean after Turkey claimed its rights in the EEZ over a maritime border delineation deal with Libya.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his aides to “be constructive and put this on hold for some time” for talks with Greece, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said.

Turkey earlier announced plans to dispatch research vessel Oruç Reis and two support vessels to carry out operations through Aug. 2 in waters south of the Greek islands of Rhodes, Karpathos and Kastelorizo. The declaration increased tensions with neighboring Greece and prompted criticism by the United States, France and other European countries.

East Mediterranean,

