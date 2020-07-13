Turkey issues detention warrants for 24 FETÖ suspects

  • July 13 2020 10:11:00

Turkey issues detention warrants for 24 FETÖ suspects

ADANA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey issues detention warrants for 24 FETÖ suspects

Turkish authorities on July 13 issued detention warrants for 24 suspects over their alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said.

The warrants for the suspects who were found to be using ByLock, the terror group's encrypted smartphone messaging app, and contacting terror affiliates via pay phone, were issued in the southern Adana province after prosecutors sought their detention as part of an investigation into FETÖ.

The provincial anti-smuggling and organized crime teams carried out simultaneous raids in addresses determined previously in Adana, Karaman, Ankara, Yozgat, Mersin, Kocaeli, and Istanbul provinces in the early morning, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Some suspects, including former police officers dismissed from post, as well as on active duty nurses were arrested in raids.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. What next after Hagia Sophia move?

    What next after Hagia Sophia move?

  2. Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

    Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

  3. Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

    Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

  5. Four travelers stuck in Black Sea mountain village amid pandemic

    Four travelers stuck in Black Sea mountain village amid pandemic
Recommended
Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’

Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’
Outbreak treats Turkish women harsher than men, study shows

Outbreak treats Turkish women harsher than men, study shows
Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases

Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases
Europe needs constructive strategies prioritizing win-win formulas for Turkey: Minister

Europe needs constructive strategies prioritizing win-win formulas for Turkey: Minister
Police detain 75 for selling drugs in Istanbul

Police detain 75 for selling drugs in Istanbul
Turkey condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops

Turkey condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops
WORLD Polands incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda has won the presidential election, results from over 99% of polling stations show, with remaining uncounted votes unlikely to sway the final outcome, the National Electoral Commission said on July 13.
ECONOMY Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

The Turkish economy's total turnover saw a monthly increase of 12.5% in May, the nation's statistical institute reported on July 13.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes on July 12 prolonged the contract of their German center, Tibor Pleiss, for at least two years.