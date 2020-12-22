Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

  December 22 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey isolated people arriving from the U.K., Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa even if they tested negative for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Dec. 22.

A total of “335 arrivals who entered our country from the U.K., Denmark, the Netherlands, South Africa the previous night went through medical examinations. Even if they tested negative for COVID-19, all passengers were isolated,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

All arrivals in Turkey from the U.K. since Dec. 14 are identified and 4,603 passengers were isolated in their residences, Koca added.

Turkey late Sunday joined other European countries in banning flights from the U.K. and other countries due to concerns over a new fast-moving coronavirus strain.

The move came as several European countries- including France, Germany, Italy, and Austria- announced a suspension of flights from the U.K. amid news of the strain.

The World Health Organization also asked the European countries to redouble their health measures amid the new fast-spreading strain.

