Turkey is strong, but not well managed, CHP leader says

  • October 12 2021 15:34:17

ANKARA
Turkey is strong, but not well managed, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on Oct. 12, pledging better governance if his party takes the rule.

“This is its only problem. We will build a Turkey where everyone is happy,” he said, addressing the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting.

His party’s rule will work to resolve the economic difficulties of the suffering citizens, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Expressing that Turkey is the country that has suffered the most from terrorism in the 20th century, he said that they stand together against terrorism.

Elaborating on the twin suicide bombings that killed 100 peace activists in Ankara on Oct. 10, 2015, Kılıçdaroğlu asked for justice.

“We see terrorism as a crime against humanity. We condemn terrorism in every place by whoever it is carried out. The Oct. 10 Ankara train station massacre left a deep wound in our hearts. We have pain, but we also need justice,” he stated, calling on everyone to condemn terror.

Kılıçdaroğlu said he did not want justice for himself, but for 83 million citizens in this country. “I don’t want innocent people to be held in prisons with grudge and hatred. Why are Osman Kavala, Selahattin Demirtaş, military students, lawyers and journalists in jail?” he asked.

The CHP will not rule the state with “hatred and anger,” he said, adding, “Turkey needs to get out of here quickly. We will do this together. Please do not despair. I hope we will rule Turkey with justice, knowledge and merit.”

He also criticized the government for failing to manage the economy. “Even before winter came, the electricity of 1,525,000 subscribers was cut off in the first five months of 2021,” he said.

